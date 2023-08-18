OpenAI is facing lawsuits over copyrighted materials it uses to train ChatGPT

Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member stations.
Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in Los Angeles. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.