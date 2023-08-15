©2023 Southern California Public Radio
The history and landmarks that have been lost to the Maui wildfires

By Lauren Hodges
Justine KeninJuana Summers
Published August 15, 2023 02:29 PM

The deadly Maui wildfires have burned through some of the island's most significant historical landmarks and sites. NPR's Juana Summers asks author Julia Flynn Siler: what have we lost?

