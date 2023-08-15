©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted for a fourth time

By Sam Gringlas
Published August 15, 2023 02:18 AM

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, charged Donald Trump and 18 other defendants as part of a sweeping conspiracy to keep the former president in power following his 2020 election loss.

Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.