James McBride's new novel explores Black and Jewish affection, tensions in the 1930s

Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Tinbete Ermyas
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is the weekend host of All Things Considered, and a co-host of the Consider This podcast. In this role Detrow also contributes to the weekday All Things Considered broadcasts, and regularly hosts NPR's live special coverage of major news stories.