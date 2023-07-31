©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

White House hopeful and former Congressman Will Hurd on the race to dethrone Trump

By Asma Khalid
Susan Davis
Published July 31, 2023 02:04 PM

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd talks with NPR Politics Podcast co-hosts about why he thinks Trump is vulnerable.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a political correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.