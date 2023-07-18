©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Taylor Swift just made Billboard history, again

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published July 18, 2023 01:56 AM

Taylor Swift has become the first female artist to have four albums on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time. (This first aired on All Things Considered on July 17, 2023.)

