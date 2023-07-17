In 'Onlookers,' people from Charlottesville reckon with the civil unrest of 2017

Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is the weekend host of All Things Considered, and a co-host of the Consider This podcast. In this role Detrow also contributes to the weekday All Things Considered broadcasts, and regularly hosts NPR's live special coverage of major news stories.