©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Trombone Shorty makes music that sounds like New Orleans

By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published July 12, 2023 11:53 AM
Musician Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews collaborates with family members and other artists from New Orleans on his tracks.
Musician Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews collaborates with family members and other artists from New Orleans on his tracks.

Trombone Shorty, born Troy Andrews, grew up in a family of musicians. Before he was old enough for Kindergarten, he was on stage performing on New Orleans’ biggest stage: Jazz Fest.

Since then, his mastery of both vocals and the trombone has earned him a Grammy and fans worldwide. His latest album, “Lifted,” honors the influence of his mother.

Andrews is touring the U.S. this summer. He made time to swing by WAMU to talk about why he and his music always return home.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Avery Jessa Chapnick