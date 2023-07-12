©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin
A Martínez
Published July 12, 2023 02:08 AM

President Biden to meet with Ukraine's president at NATO summit. New numbers are expected to show inflation easing. The contract between Hollywood studios and the actors' union is set to expire.

