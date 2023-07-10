What's behind the ADHD drug shortage

Many Americans with ADHD are scrambling for their prescription medication due to a months-long shortage.

What’s behind the demand? And, what’s behind the fact that the rate of adult ADHD diagnosis is growing four times faster than diagnoses among kids?

Today, On Point: Understanding the ADHD drug shortage.

Guests

Dr. Anthony Rostain, chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Cooper University Health Care. Professor emeritus of psychiatry and pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania.

