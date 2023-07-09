©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Meet the artist who just turned 100 years old — and is finally having his moment

By Matthew Schuerman
Published July 9, 2023 05:00 AM

Jonah Kinigstein was a painter on the verge of making it big in the 1950s but then the tastes of the art world changed. He never quit. He still hasn't - and he just turned 100.

