What journalists can do when the news meets AI

AI-generated images and deepfake videos are becoming increasingly common. The job of knowing what’s real and what’s not is becoming harder too.

What tools do news organizations have to vet their validity?

Jenn White looks at the challenges ahead for journalists and the news business with two guests at the heart of this debate.

Chris Berend is NBC’s executive vice president of digital. Joanna Stern writes about personal technology at The Wall Street Journal.

Both joined Jenn on stage as part of this year’s Aspen Ideas Festival.

