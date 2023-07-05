©2023 Southern California Public Radio
The instant anthem 'No Scrubs' still resonates today

By Sidney Madden
Published July 5, 2023 01:55 PM

The 1999 song "No Scrubs" was catchy and fun — and it made its mark for calling out lazy loser guys who hit on women. It became an anthem for women across the country.

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a host and reporter for NPR Music. Since 2020, she has served as co-host and co-creator of Louder Than A Riot, NPR Music's first narrative investigative podcast that traces rhyme and punishment in America. Season 1 of Louder Than A Riot focuses on the relationship between hip-hop as an art form and mass incarceration and was recognized by The American Bar Association Silver Gavel Awards and the International Music Journalism Awards for outstanding reporting. Season 2 of Louder focuses on the relationship between hip-hop as a culture and misogynoir, the racist sexism against Black women and femmes. In addition to Louder Than A Riot, Madden serves as guest host of All Songs Considered where she interviews artists and musicians who push the boundaries of the music industry.