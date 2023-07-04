©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

New PBS series tracks effects of humanity on the planet

By Marc Rivers
Sarah HandelAri Shapiro
Published July 4, 2023 01:10 PM

A new PBS miniseries explores the many effects the human species is having on the planet. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with its host, biologist and Princeton University professor Shane Campbell-Staton.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Marc Rivers
Sarah Handel
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. He has reported from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One. He has covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Israel, and he has filed stories from dozens of countries and most of the 50 states. His debut memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, was an instant New York Times bestseller. He is also a frequent guest singer with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini, and he regularly tours the country as a cabaret artist with the actor Alan Cumming.