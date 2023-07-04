©2023 Southern California Public Radio
The story of one Afghan teen who was separated from his family while evacuating Kabul

By Tom Bowman
Lauren Hodges
Published July 4, 2023 01:49 PM

As Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021, a teenager was separated from his family at the airport and wound up on a plane without them. He's been in the U.S. ever since — alone.

