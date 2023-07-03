©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Big, mysterious, harmless Joro spiders have made themselves at home in Georgia

By Martin Matheny
Published July 3, 2023 02:46 PM

The Japanese Joro spider has made it's home in Georgia. Its big, beautiful, harmless to people, shy and rapidly growing in numbers. It's invasive, but it is not yet clear what harm it can cause.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny is the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.