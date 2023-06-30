©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Nimona was ND Stevenson's power fantasy. Now, the comic is a Netflix animated film

By Mallory Yu
Courtney DorningScott Detrow
Published June 30, 2023 01:42 PM

NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Nate "ND" Stevenson, who wrote the original graphic novel on which the new animated movie Nimona is based.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Mallory Yu
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is the weekend host of All Things Considered, and a co-host of the Consider This podcast. In this role Detrow also contributes to the weekday All Things Considered broadcasts, and regularly hosts NPR's live special coverage of major news stories.