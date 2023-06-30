©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

House Democrats want Biden to change his approach to Venezuela

By Vincent Acovino
Ashley BrownAri Shapiro
Published June 30, 2023 01:57 PM

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas talks about the letter he and other House Democrats sent to the Biden administration urging an easing of sanctions on Venezuela.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Vincent Acovino
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. He has reported from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One. He has covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Israel, and he has filed stories from dozens of countries and most of the 50 states. His debut memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, was an instant New York Times bestseller. He is also a frequent guest singer with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini, and he regularly tours the country as a cabaret artist with the actor Alan Cumming.