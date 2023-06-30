©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Hollywood actors, negotiating a new contract with studios, are prepared to strike

By Steve Inskeep
Mandalit del Barco
Published June 30, 2023 02:08 AM

With the writers strike underway, the contract between actors and major studios is set to expire at midnight. Negotiations have been going on for weeks — if there's no deal, actors could go on strike.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Mandalit del Barco
As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.