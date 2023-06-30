©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

13-year-old pro skateboarder becomes first female to land 720 trick

By Michael Levitt
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published June 30, 2023 01:30 PM

Arisa Trew, a 13-year-old Australian girl, made history on Tuesday when she became the first female skater to land a 720 — two full rotations in the air.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a production assistant for All Things Considered. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.