Supreme Court rules on right to seek religious accommodations at work

By Gus Contreras
Tinbete ErmyasAri Shapiro
Published June 29, 2023 02:06 PM

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Douglas Laycock about the Supreme Court's decision in Groff v. DeJoy to make it easier for employees to seek religious accommodations at work.

Gus Contreras
Tinbete Ermyas
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. He has reported from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One. He has covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Israel, and he has filed stories from dozens of countries and most of the 50 states. His debut memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, was an instant New York Times bestseller. He is also a frequent guest singer with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini, and he regularly tours the country as a cabaret artist with the actor Alan Cumming.