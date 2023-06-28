©2023 Southern California Public Radio
The driving forces behind 'tip-flation'

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Published June 28, 2023 01:20 PM

The tip jar has been replaced with a touch screen, seemingly everywhere. Every little purchase, from coffee to a burrito, seems to lead to a screen asking for a minimum tip. How did we get here?

