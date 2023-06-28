©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

A look at Biden's intimate donor events

By Tamara Keith
Published June 28, 2023 01:28 PM

President Biden is making the rounds with donors in Chevy Chase, Md., Manhattan and Chicago this week. At these intimate off-camera events, his comments sometimes go beyond what he says in public.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. In that time, she has chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president from start to finish and thrown herself into documenting the Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis and the insurrection. In the final year of the Trump administration and the first year of the Biden administration, she focused her reporting on the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic.