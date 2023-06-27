©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

South Carolina's top court hears arguments on 6-week abortion ban

By Erika Ryan
Tinbete ErmyasJuana Summers
Published June 27, 2023 01:28 PM

South Carolina is the latest state to debate a six-week abortion ban. The state's Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Tinbete Ermyas
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.