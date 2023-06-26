©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Chair of the Senate intelligence committee weighs in on failed mutiny against Russia

By Alejandra Marquez Janse
Ashley BrownAri Shapiro
Published June 26, 2023 01:33 PM

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chair of the Senate intel committee, about the latest on the Wagner Group's apparent failed mutiny against Russia.

