©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Titan deep-sea tourism raises questions around ethics, safety and science

By Jonaki Mehta
Tinbete ErmyasJuana Summers
Published June 23, 2023 01:16 PM

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with marine biologist Amy Wagner about the ethical and scientific implications of the Titan submersible incident.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Tinbete Ermyas
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.