Listening to NPR's Student Podcast finalists

Mia Venkat
Patrick JarenwattananonSteve DrummondJanet W. Lee
Published June 20, 2023

NPR's Student Podcast Challenge received more than 3,300 entries in its fifth year. We bring you some of the finalists in our high school category from students around the country.

Steve Drummond is a senior editor and executive producer at NPR who has held a variety of roles in more than two decades at the network. Since its launch in 2014, he has headed the education reporting project, NPR Ed. The nine-member team provides deep, comprehensive coverage of learning and education and extends that reporting to audiences across many platforms. In 2018, the team launched the Student Podcast Challenge. Now in its fifth year, the national contest has received podcast entries from more than 50,000 students in grades 5-12, from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In 2021 a college version was added that offers a $5,000 scholarship to the grand-prize winner.
