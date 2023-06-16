©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Chicago Fed President shares his outlook on inflation and rising interest

By Gus Contreras
Patrick JarenwattananonAri Shapiro
Published June 16, 2023 01:34 PM

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve of Chicago, about the pause in interest rates and his economic outlook.

Gus Contreras
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's flagship afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. He has reported from above the Arctic Circle and aboard Air Force One. He has covered wars in Iraq, Ukraine, and Israel, and he has filed stories from dozens of countries and most of the 50 states. His debut memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, was an instant New York Times bestseller. He is also a frequent guest singer with the "little orchestra" Pink Martini, and he regularly tours the country as a cabaret artist with the actor Alan Cumming.