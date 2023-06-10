©2023 Southern California Public Radio
A Colorado reading tutor celebrates 25 years of helping kids dig into books

By Laura Palmisano
Published June 10, 2023 03:22 PM

Mary Nettleton is the best listener in tiny Lake City, Colorado. After her 25th year as a reading tutor she says being blind isn't a handicap, it actually helps kids open up to her.

Laura Palmisano
