The News Roundup - International

Tensions between the U.S. and China are growing, and tempers were flaring at an annual defense summit held in Singapore.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is taking a stand against the deforestation of the Amazon forest. He unveiled a plan on Monday to stop the illegal felling of trees in the rainforest. He’s also pledged to try and achieve net zero legal deforestation, meaning the country would replenish as many trees as it was cutting down.

The PGA Tour shocked the golf world this week when it announced a merger with LIV Golf, a Saudi-Arabia backed men’s golf organization founded with the goal of competing with the PGA. Athletes are confused about sponsorships. Government officials are trying to determine what to do about a foreign entity taking such a large stake in the sport.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

