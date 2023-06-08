©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Smoke chokes the Northeast — causing people to pull out their masks

By Jacob Fenston
Published June 8, 2023 04:16 AM

A blanket of smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to move south and hover over many Northeastern cities. Officials have issued many health alerts — warning people to avoid outdoor activities.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Jacob Fenston
Jacob Fenston is WAMU’s environment reporter. In prior roles at WAMU, he was the founding producer of The Big Listen, interim managing producer of Metro Connection, and a news editor. His work has appeared on many national programs and has been recognized by regional and national awards. More importantly, his reporting has taken him and his microphone deep into muddy banks of the Anacostia River, into an enormous sewage tunnel, and hunting rats in infested alleys. His best story ever (as determined by himself) did not win any awards, even though it required recording audio while riding a bicycle the wrong way down the busy streets of Oakland, Calif.