In search of the elusive lesbian bar

In the 1980s there were roughly 200 lesbian bars across the country. Today, there are less than 30, according to The Lesbian Bar Project.

While many gay bars cater to men, spaces for queer women have dwindled.

Two years ago, Krista Burton began her journey to find out why. In her book, “Moby Dyke: An Obsessive Quest To Track Down The Last Remaining Bars In America,” Kristatraveled to 20 self-proclaimed lesbian bars to speak to patrons and owners.

We sit down with Krista to hear about what she found. We also talk with Erica Rose, the co-founder of The Lesbian Bar Project, to hear her thoughts on why these spaces are disappearing.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.