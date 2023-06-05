©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Saudi Arabia will cut its oil exports by a million barrels a day

Published June 5, 2023 06:12 AM
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud (R) arrives for the 35th OPEC (Organization OF Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC ministerial meeting in Vienna, Austria.
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud (R) arrives for the 35th OPEC (Organization OF Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC ministerial meeting in Vienna, Austria.

A decision made this weekend in Vienna will likely impact how much you pay at the pump this summer.   

Saudi Arabia is reducing how much oil it provides the world.It’s cutting one million barrels per day, starting in July.

And it follows what’s been described as a “contentious” OPEC meeting, where other producers agreedtoextend production cuts through next year. 

To understand the impact, we’re joined by Dan Dicker, a former oil trader, founder of “TheEnergy Word,”and author of “Turning Oil Green.”

