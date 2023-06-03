©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke out about China at a conference amid growing tensions

By Scott Simon
Emily Feng
Published June 3, 2023 05:32 AM

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attended a high-profile security conference in Singapore amid growing tensions with China.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is an international correspondent for NPR covering China, Taiwan and beyond.