©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Biden addressed the debt ceiling drama in a rare Oval Office speech

By Scott Simon
Asma Khalid
Published June 3, 2023 05:32 AM

President Biden gave a rare Oval Office address wrapping up the debt ceiling drama that has kept Washington and financial markets on tenterhooks for weeks.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.