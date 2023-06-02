©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

What to expect in Biden's Oval Office address about the debt ceiling deal

By Noah Caldwell
Jason FullerJuana SummersTamara KeithScott HorsleyClaudia Grisales
Published June 2, 2023 04:11 PM

President Biden delivers the first Oval Office address of his presidency. It comes a day after Congress passed a bipartisan deal to lift the debt ceiling, narrowly avoiding the deadline.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Noah Caldwell
Jason Fuller
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. In that time, she has chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president from start to finish and thrown herself into documenting the Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis and the insurrection. In the final year of the Trump administration and the first year of the Biden administration, she focused her reporting on the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.