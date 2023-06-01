©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Actor Jeff Hiller feels fortunate to play a character who is both queer and religious

By Lee Hale
Steve DrummondRachel Martin
Published June 1, 2023 01:08 PM

NPR's Rachel Martin talks with the actor Jeff Hiller about how his character on HBO's Somebody Somewhere reflects some of his own personal spiritual journey.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Lee Hale
Steve Drummond
Steve Drummond is a senior editor and executive producer at NPR who has held a variety of roles in more than two decades at the network. Since its launch in 2014, he has headed the education reporting project, NPR Ed. The nine-member team provides deep, comprehensive coverage of learning and education and extends that reporting to audiences across many platforms. In 2018, the team launched the Student Podcast Challenge. Now in its fifth year, the national contest has received podcast entries from more than 50,000 students in grades 5-12, from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In 2021 a college version was added that offers a $5,000 scholarship to the grand-prize winner.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.