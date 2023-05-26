©2023 Southern California Public Radio
The Supreme Court narrows the scope of the Clean Water Act

By Michel Martin
Nathan Rott
Published May 26, 2023 02:11 AM

In a major win for industry and developers, the Supreme Court is significantly limiting the number and type of U.S. waterways that get federal protection.

