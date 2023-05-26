Gold Star children on life without their heroes

Editor’s Note: This story includes accounts of self-harm and suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number, a free and confidential service, is 988.

NSPH is also online and has representatives available to talk through chat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Bailey Donahue’s father was killed in Afghanistan in 2014. Maria Rossi lost her dad in 2016. They’re called Gold Star children.

“In the civilian world, I feel like they have no idea who we are,” Maria Rossi says. “When I bring up the term ‘Gold Star families’ to a civilian, I have to explain what it is and I have to tell my story to them.”

Rossi adds: “Losing a parent changes your life drastically. It gets easier. But my biggest struggle, I think, has been trying to find meaning in it.”

Today, On Point: Gold Star children on who and what they lost — and how they’re filling the void.

Guests

Bailey Donahue, whose father, Army Major Mike Donahue, died from an IED in Afghanistan in September 2014 at the age of 41, with 23 days remaining in his deployment. Bailey works as an enrollment administrator at the non-profit Children of Fallen Patriots.

Maria Rossi, who lost her father, Major General John Rossi, to suicide in July 2016.

Thomas Brennan, Founder and Executive Director of The War Horse, a non-profit online newsroom focused on military service. He served as an infantryman in Iraq and Afghanistan. As a Marine squad leader in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, he was wounded on foot patrol and forced into medical retirement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.