©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Chef Hilda Bassey cooks for 100 hours straight in world record attempt

By Kai McNamee
Tinbete ErmyasJuana SummersAri Shapiro
Published May 26, 2023 02:26 PM

In an attempt to set a new world record, Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey has cooked for 100 hours nonstop.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kai McNamee
Tinbete Ermyas
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.