The News Roundup - Domestic

Talks in Washington on the debt ceiling are reportedly not going well. President Joe Biden has remained upbeat in his public comments on the situation. But Congressional Republicans say there’s still a ways to go before they’ll agree to any sort of deal.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis attempted to announce his 2024 Presidential bid via Twitter Spaces this week. However, the online meeting was marred by technical difficulties, despite the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, being present.

The U.S. Surgeon General has issued a warning that social media is driving a mental health crisis among American teens. The advisory encourages social media platforms to share the burden of limiting adolescents use of their products with parents.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

