©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in the 2024

By Don Gonyea
Published May 22, 2023 02:11 AM

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has filed paperwork to run for president in 2024. His intent has already gotten some attention from former President Trump.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.