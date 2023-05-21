©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Zelenskyy's recent diplomatic moves signal a new phase for the war in Ukraine

By Ayesha Rascoe
Joanna Kakissis
Published May 21, 2023 04:55 AM

A look at Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's diplomatic push and what it might mean for the the next phase of the war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Joanna Kakissis is an international correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she leads NPR's bureau and coverage of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.