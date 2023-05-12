©2023 Southern California Public Radio
'Full faith and credit' means loaning money to U.S. is a safe bet

By Tyler Bartlam
Courtney DorningSacha PfeifferAilsa Chang
Published May 12, 2023 02:03 PM

Brookings Institution senior economics fellow Wendy Edelberg explains what "full faith and credit" means in relation to the debt ceiling.

Tyler Bartlam
