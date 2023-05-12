©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor
NPR News

FDA changes rules for donating blood. Some say they're still discriminatory

By Sacha Pfeiffer
Jonaki MehtaAshley Brown
Published May 12, 2023 02:03 PM

Pathologist Dr. Benjamin Mazer talks about the changing FDA rules on donating blood for men who have sex with men.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.