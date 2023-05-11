©2023 Southern California Public Radio
NPR's Stephen Thompson's top Weird Al songs, 40 years after the parody genius' debut

By Stephen Thompson
Published May 11, 2023 01:20 PM

Weird Al Yankovic has made a name for himself with spot-on song parodies. 40 years into his career, a look at some of his best tunes reveals the expertise and creativity it takes to do what he does.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist and guest host on All Songs Considered. Thompson also co-hosts the daily NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created with NPR's Linda Holmes in 2010. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)