'It goes so fast': NPR's Mary Louise Kelly on her life as journalist and mother

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly has reported from around the world. From war zones to Washington.

In her new book, she looks back on the choices she made as a reporter and a mother.

Today, On Point: A conversation with Mary Louise Kelly.

Guest

Mary Louise Kelly, All Things Considered co-host. Author of the new memoir ‘It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs.’

Show Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: You know Mary Louise Kelly as the smart, insightful, tough co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered. She’s reported from Iran, North Korea, Ukraine, Pakistan and elsewhere, bringing urgent stories from around the world closer to home for listeners in the U.S. And she’s done all that while also raising two boys, one of whom is soon off to college. And until recently, she always thought she’d have time later to make good on promises to her boys.

But in her new book, It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs, Mary Louise faces a reckoning that there are no more years ahead, just quote, months, weeks and minutes. So she asks herself, what would she do if she had to decide all over again? I recently sat down with Mary Louise Kelly in front of a live audience at the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts. And today, we’re sharing that conversation with you.

So, Mary Louise, I actually want to start with a story that you start with early in the book about the Blackhawk helicopter and the phone call you got. Can you tell us that story?

MARY LOUISE KELLY: Yes. This was when my kids were four and six, and I was working as NPR’s Pentagon correspondent. And on this trip, we had flown in. It was a big sandstorm. And I remember landing in Baghdad, and there was a swarm of Blackhawk helicopters to take us on to the first meetings of the day. And so we’re inside the Green Zone. But even there, you’re wearing full body armor and helmet and everything. And I’m about to board the helicopters and my phone rings. And it is the school nurse back in Washington calling to tell me that my four-year-old is sick and can I come. Like, where am I? And I think my reaction was like, lady, you know, that’s not happening if you can see where I am.

And she started speaking more loudly and said, I don’t mean to bring him home. I mean, he’s really sick. He’s struggling to breathe. Where are you? We need to get him to a hospital. But I have to get into this helicopter. And as soon as we take off, I lose signal. And I do remember being up in the air and looking down and thinking, What the hell am I doing with my life? Why am I here? So maybe career Plan B is in order. And I, on the way home from that trip, started writing what became my first book. And walked away from the newsroom. Like not as a leave or sabbatical, but flat out quit. And spent five or six years out away from the newsroom writing, trying to keep my foot in the door a little bit, but choosing a very different path.

CHAKRABARTI: You used the word choice just then, and I wanted to start with the story because I think it’s an example of how women don’t have a choice. Because several years ago, after your first novel came out, you actually came and did an interview with WBUR. And you spoke with my colleague Anthony Brooks. … I remember you telling this story. And what hit me at that time was the school had called you.

… So in a sense, you were feeling this guilt for not being able to be there instantaneously and respond to the urgent needs of your son. But you were put in that impossible position. They didn’t call your husband first. There was a presumption that Mom is the first call.

LOUISE KELLY: Moms are the default. I will say they called my husband next after it became clear I was not going to answer the phone. And he got there and all was fine. And my son is now a thriving, happy 17-year-old. It is true that the demands on mothers are just different. They just flat out are. From the biological facts at the beginning of it, that we’re the ones giving birth. And if we choose and are able to, doing the breastfeeding and all the rest.

On the other hand, I was able to step away. I mean, I was working, I was writing, but I was able to step away and spend my mornings on the playground. And that was praised by our society. And there was space for me to do that and there was support for me to do that. And in some ways, I wonder if women of our generation are fortunate and that we do have choices. There are still, and this is really, really frustrating, only 24 hours in a day, despite my best efforts. So you cannot be in the Blackhawk helicopter and on the playground, or as the case may be, in the emergency room all at the same time. It doesn’t happen.

But I will say I have been surprised, since this book published, and I’ve been doing interviews. I have gotten at least 50% of the people who’ve written or tweeted or called or emailed have been men saying, Hey, we’re wrestling with this, too. And the last thing I will say on that is I was picking up my younger son from soccer practice last week, story of my life. And one of his friends walked past my car and waved and said hi and stopped for a moment. This is a 17-year-old teenage soccer jock.

And he said, Hi, Mrs. Kelley, nice to see you. I know your book is coming out. I’m really looking forward to reading it because I think it’s really going to resonate. And I was like, Really? The emotional turmoil of a middle-aged mom is hitting home for, I mean, I didn’t say that, but I must have had a look on my face because he said, Yeah, because you’re writing about choices that we make and years of no do overs and the end of high school. And I’m kind of living that, too. And I thought, Yeah, you are.

CHAKRABARTI: So you’re going to have to forgive me because I’m going to model myself after Mary Louise Kelly and not quite let go of this point just yet. Okay. … But there’s another scene in the book where you are, I believe, in the Donbas, and you’re talking about how, you know, you’re in this war zone and you’re obviously sending a lot of messages back to the newsroom and doing your job. But at the same time, your duties as a mother are still front and center and very present. Like, I think you tell a story about you having to send texts to your son, reminding him about the dog.

LOUISE KELLY: The doggy day care grooming. Yeah. I was literally texting the dog groomer from the Donbas … can you make sure to trim the nails.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. So the reason why I bring that up, and you can tell me that I’m just on the wrong track. But have you ever witnessed any of your male colleagues having to do that?

LOUISE KELLY: As Pentagon correspondent, every military plane I’ve ever been on, the men are passing around photos. Are they organizing carpool and figuring out what’s for dinner from Baghdad or from eastern Ukraine? I have not seen that. You know, when I was earlier in my career and my kids were really little, I felt so self-conscious about being mommy tracked or seen as being less ambitious or less hardworking if I asked for any kind of accommodation.

And so I did … I would be needing to take one of my children to the pediatrician or the orthodontist or whatever it was. And I would tell my bosses, I’m going to be a couple hours late because there’s a doctor’s appointment, not quite making clear whose doctor’s appointment. And I now, and it’s partly I’m more senior in my career, but I also think this is part of life. And I’m going to put, we have a calendar … I have my personal calendar where I’m keeping track of my own oldest appointments, but those are actually on a big calendar that dozens of people can see. I go out of my way to say, you know, taking teenager to pediatrician or whatever it is. Because I want that to be public and out there and model it for, you know, the 20, 30-something colleagues who are coming up behind me to show like, you got to ask for this.

It needs to be respected and this is how we do it. And I go out of my way if I don’t see the men doing it. … You need to put your daycare obligation on that calendar. And they’re like, My wife’s got that. I’m like, okay, now we’re going to talk because that needs to be on your calendar too.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, I mean, the reason why I bring this up is because, look, the book is a beautiful reflection. A self-exploration, a reckoning, as you call it. But as I was reading it, I just couldn’t let go of this feeling of, well, Mary Louise Kelly feels like she has to go through this reckoning because of choices that she believes she made. But I don’t think she had a choice a lot of the time.

Like … most people wouldn’t even blink until someone like you writes it down, that here’s a mom top of her game as a foreign correspondent who still has to like text back about doggy day care. That’s not a choice, I don’t think.

LOUISE KELLY: … That’s life, isn’t it?

CHAKRABARTI: … You’re not making the choice. We have a society right now that prevents you and women like you from perhaps making other choices that you might have wanted to make.

LOUISE KELLY: … What I was trying to reckon with was I have laid down for myself a few hard, bright lines and trying to be, I hope, a good mom and I hope, good at my job. One of them is when the job and the kids collide. The kids come first. You know, I have stood up from Studio 31, which is our main broadcast studio at NPR headquarters, in the middle of a live national broadcast of All Things Considered. And I looked at Ari Shapiro and said, I’ve got to go. And he’s like, What? Like what? We’re on air. I know, but I’m looking at the text coming in from the babysitter, and it starts with, I’m in the emergency room and I got to go.

And to his credit, he’s like, okay, go. The ones that I have had to wrestle with that I think all of us maybe wrestle with are the, I call it the vast gray space that accumulates. And it’s the everyday little things. And what prompted me to start thinking about writing the book was this very specific decision that I had made over and over. My son’s love soccer. I love soccer. My oldest, James, he last year was the starting striker on his high school varsity team in Washington. And their games, which he lived for, are weekdays at 4:00.

And I have a conflict weekdays t 4:00. And it’s not the kind of job where you can just slink away early and hope no one will notice. And so I missed his games, like all of them. And I kept thinking, next year I’m going to figure this out. Next year I’ll find a way. And ninth grade slides into 10th as the parents here know. Which slides into 11th. And suddenly your kid is a senior and you’re out of next years. And the games that seemed, you know, who cares if you missed one when there are zillions and suddenly you can count on your own two hands, how many are left?

And I thought, okay, if I’m going to show up, I got to figure this out. And those are the decisions where you say you have no choice, but you do. I mean, I had a choice. Wasn’t an easy one, but I stepped away from the show for six, seven weeks last year. And now I’m trying to figure out if I do it again because my younger one is about to be a senior.

CHAKRABARTI: Today, we’re sharing a conversation I had recently with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly about her book, It. Goes. So. Fast. We spoke before a live audience at the Brattle Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. And I asked Mary Louise to tell us more about that reckoning she was going through; about the choices she’d made as a mother. Did her sons ever ask her why she was away for work, often when they were little. And she told us that she asked her boys that very question when she was writing the new book, and we’ll let Mary Louise pick up the story from there.

LOUISE KELLY: And at one point, I cornered James in the hallway outside his room and said, Has there ever been a moment where you really needed me? And I didn’t come because I was working? And he looked at me and then he looked down for a long, like a very uncomfortably long time. And I thought, Oh, God, he’s about to really let me have it. And he looked back up and said, There probably was. But I can’t actually remember. And could I have 15 bucks for Chipotle? … I just thought, okay. For whatever mistakes I have made as a mom, and my kids would tell you, I have made plenty. If the only restitution, reparations that needed to be made was 15 bucks for Chipotle, we’re doing okay here.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, I’m actually really glad you said that, because that’s something that I had been wondering. As your sons were growing up, did either of them ever say, like, why are you gone so often? Or you know, especially when you’re doing a lot of intense foreign reporting?

LOUISE KELLY: To be completely honest, no, they never seem to miss me.

CHAKRABARTI: Or maybe they didn’t tell you. I’m pretty sure they probably did.

LOUISE KELLY: You know, I think part of this has been my realizing this is about me. It’s about my missing things and knowing they’re not coming around again. Like my kids, as long as there were warm brownies after school, I don’t think they cared if the babysitter had made them. It was me who missed those moments. I will say the questions have gotten really interesting as they’ve gotten older, because I have always believed in being pretty honest with them about what I do and where I’m going.

And as they’ve asked questions, you know, I think if a kid is old enough to ask questions, they deserve an answer. So they know when I have gone to Iraq or Afghanistan or North Korea or wherever. My conversation before going to Ukraine last year with James, the oldest one, he had just watched Argo about, you know, the hostage crisis in Iran, which is not a good movie for your teenager to watch if you are going to be traveling to Iran, as I have.

So he wanted to know all about what’s the exit strategy. And that was a really interesting conversation, because the exit strategy from a war zone is not really clear. Like the exit strategy is you’re going to have done hostile environment training before you go in. You’re going to be very careful about where you go. I do not take unnecessary risks. But, you know, I got on a plane to Ukraine. So that’s the bar we’re starting with. I was packing body armor to go. So, you know, my definition of unnecessary risks might not track with other mothers. And I get that. But those conversations have gotten very interesting as the boys have wanted to engage on where I’m going and why.

