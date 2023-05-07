©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Sunday Puzzle: Seeing Double

By Will Shortz
Published May 7, 2023 05:00 AM
NPR
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one add the same letter of the alphabet twice — without rearranging any of the other letters — to make a common eight-letter word.

Ex. STURDY — A --> SATURDAY
1. RESENT — C

2. COLLIE — D

3. LATISH — F

4. SEATED — H

5. FESTER — I

6. ASSORT — P

7. WANGLE — R

8. MALLET — S

9. HEDGER — A

10. REARED — P

11. TREBLE — U (hyphenated)

Last week's challenge: A tough one from listener Joe Becker, of Palo Alto, Calif. The "zh" sound can be spelled in many different ways in English — like the "s" in MEASURE; like the "g" in BEIGE; like the "z" in AZURE; like the "j" in MAHARAJAH; and like the "x" in LUXURY as some people pronounce it. The "zh" sound can also be spelled as a "t" in one instance. We know of only one common word this is true of, not counting its derivatives. What word is it?

Challenge answer: Equation

Winner: Yossi Berkowitz of Beachfield, OH

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Isaak, of Sunnyvale, Calif. Think of part of the human body whose name is a compound word (like fingertip or toenail). Add an N and rearrange the result to get another part of the body whose name is also a compound word. What body parts are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 11th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).