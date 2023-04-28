©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

A few Republicans spoke up and stopped abortion bans in their states

By Lauren Hodges
Patrick JarenwattananonMelissa Block
Published April 28, 2023 01:30 PM

NPR's Melissa Block talks with South Carolina Sen. Sandy Senn, who was one of six Republican state senators who helped block a near-total abortion ban from advancing.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.