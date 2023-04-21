©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin
A Martínez
Published April 21, 2023 02:10 AM

The Supreme Court is deciding whether to allow an abortion pill to remain available. The Pentagon may evacuate U.S. citizens from Sudan. U.S. officials say they've infiltrated the Sinaloa cartel.

